Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.09

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $33.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 44,460 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 1.74.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
