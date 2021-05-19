Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.09

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $33.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 44,460 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.