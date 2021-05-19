ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2,234.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,635.33 or 1.00369759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00139656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003983 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

