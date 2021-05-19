Offshift Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004757 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $156,112.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.84 or 0.99865597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00136026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003760 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.