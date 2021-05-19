Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Valerie A. Peters Sells 24,600 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLN opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

