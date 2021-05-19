Olyseum Trading 51.3% Higher This Week (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $34.52 million and $71,322.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00093290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00397600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00232859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005040 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.61 or 0.01347096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047147 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,471,448 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

