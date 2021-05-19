Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 262.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

