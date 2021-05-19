OMG Network Market Capitalization Reaches $928.58 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $928.58 million and approximately $766.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00016402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00254604 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.