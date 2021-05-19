Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.88. 8,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 381,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

