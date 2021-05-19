Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Up to $29.99

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.99, but opened at $31.97. Ontrak shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 101 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $565.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,572 shares of company stock worth $3,779,256. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

