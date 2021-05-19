Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

