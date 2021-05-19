Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

