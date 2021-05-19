Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

ORCL traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. 113,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,592,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

