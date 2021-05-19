Oraichain Token Market Capitalization Achieves $21.89 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.43 or 0.00050012 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $963,935.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

