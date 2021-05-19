OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 7% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 112,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,110,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperformer” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

