Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.58.

TSE OR opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Insiders sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 over the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

