OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, OST has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $16.36 million and $2.93 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

