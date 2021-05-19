Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

