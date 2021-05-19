Outfront Media Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,437 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

