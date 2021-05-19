Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.28. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 537,891 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,304,081.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 960,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

