Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Overstock.com stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $261,294.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,196 shares of company stock worth $1,369,753 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

