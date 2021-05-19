Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

