Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. 35,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,013. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

