Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 50,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,899,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 931,389 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

