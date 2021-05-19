Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OTCMKTS OXBDF traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 1,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.