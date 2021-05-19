PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Tops $136.85 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $136.85 million and approximately $538,514.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.36 or 0.00563425 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019153 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,521,564,462 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

