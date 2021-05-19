Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PALAF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

