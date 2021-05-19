Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PALAF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
