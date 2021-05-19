Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,720 shares of company stock worth $125,887,212 over the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

