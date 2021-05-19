Palladium Partners LLC Buys 595 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.89%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

