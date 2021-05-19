Palladium Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12,438.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,176,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

