Palladium Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 56.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of WDC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

