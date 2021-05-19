Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $340.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.18.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.