Paparazzi 24-Hour Volume Tops $161.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,734.18 and approximately $161.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.01390197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00114640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

