Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 342,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 162,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. 159,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,340. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

