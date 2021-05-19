Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 195 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 14,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

