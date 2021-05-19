Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.82. 11,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

