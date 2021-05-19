Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,012 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.19. 2,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.04 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

