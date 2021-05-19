Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 54 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in ResMed by 10.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 96,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 25.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,742 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.71. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

