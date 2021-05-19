Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 7,076 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Stryker stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.80. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

