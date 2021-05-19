Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

PRRWF stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

