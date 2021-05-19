Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

NYSE PRTY opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.