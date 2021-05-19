Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

