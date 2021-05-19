PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 3,129,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.59.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

