PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.