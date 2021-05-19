PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

PCB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $254.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $59,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $110,018 over the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $192,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

