PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

PDCE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,800. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

