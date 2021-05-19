Peercoin (PPC) Trading 105.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 105.2% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $47.95 million and $1.22 million worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,945,687 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

