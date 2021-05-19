Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $177,882.72 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. 17,081,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 200.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,085,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,478,000 after buying an additional 616,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

