Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,389 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.12% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,822. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

