Pembroke Management LTD Has $2.33 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in James River Group were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

James River Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

