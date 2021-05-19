Pembroke Management LTD Has $22.71 Million Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. CRA International makes up approximately 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CRA International were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

